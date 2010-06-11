A Luxury Hotel for London’s Bees. Yes, Bees

Next week, five new hotels will be completed in London. They will be

the picture of exclusivity, with custom rooms, balconies, and

spectacular views of greenery at every turn. They will cater to the

city’s most loyal tourists, by which we mean, of course, the insects.

Yes, the insects of London are just days away from fetching up in

five-star opulence. To this we owe Beyond the Hive, a

competition that asks architects to design high-class critter habitats, as part of

London’s celebrations for the International Year of Biodiversity. Five teams were short-listed

recently and started construction on their assorted digs, from a

“Beevarian” chalet to an “Inn Vertebrate.” (Ah, Brits. They’re just

crawling with puns.)

Here’s a rendering of the Inn Vertebrate, designed by Metalanguage

Design. The inn’s described as a

“boutique bug hotel” in the “fashionable area of Old Street” (in a

cemetery, actually), whose suites have names like the Cardboard Rooms

and the Straw Combs, and come “sumptuously furnished” in terracotta,

bamboo, brick, logs, and moss. It’s the perfect setting for

“illustrious guests,” we’re told — namely lacewings, beetles, spiders,

and bees.

Over in West Smithfield, the landscape designers Fisher Tomlin are hot on the trail of the Jenga

craze, with five bee

towers (top image). The boxes can be variously configured, whether into a two-story wildlife B&B or a high-rise hotel, to

suit your apian lodgers’ every need.

Below, a sketch of the chalet slated for Cleary Garden. Quaint as can be with planters and eaves