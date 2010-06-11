Strategic HR: the Time is Now

Just twenty years ago, in the early 90s, CIO was considered a third-tier title at best. Most CIOs were mired in arcane technology with a simple mandate: just keep things running and don’t screw up finance – IT was considered by most to be a necessary evil to help the numbers team. Never at that time would a CIO direct or develop organizational strategy.

But, all of that changed in the decade ahead. With the rise of dot coms came myriad applications that influenced every part of the organization from budget to procurement, from project supervision to data analysis. Soon, the CIO was directing from below and so the organizational triumvirate shifted to include a Chief Information Officer at the top.

As of 2008 over one third of organizations have the CIO reporting directly to the CEO with as many as 46% in some sectors such as business services. With the rise of knowledge work, information is at a premium. Data mining and market analysis drive the strategy and tactics of worldwide organizations. As global, decentralized, multi-cultural companies compete, IT systems are differentiators in the enterprise’s arsenal. Today the CIO is at the top and here for the foreseeable future.

Just so, HR was once thought of as the hiring, orientation, and birthday party crew. But, not anymore, not in today’s interconnected, globally competitive world. Smart organizations are realizing that strategic talent recruitment and human capital development are the new differentiators. Bringing HR to the senior strategy team is gaining currency. The wisdom to embrace strategic HR demonstrates not just that people are the central resource for an organization, but that their calculated, mission-driven development is at the center of competitive excellence.

HR Certification is the recognized seal of eminence, demonstrating not just individual prowess for the holders of certificates, but organizational dominance for those companies that embrace certification by virtue of what it denotes:

Currency in the rapidly changing business environment because of the recertification requirement

Due diligence in the complex, multi-national marketplace where a misstep can be lethal to an organization as has been shown

Prowess and excellence in strategic human capital development resulting in professional superiority

Official recognition by the preeminent North American organization, HR Certification Institute (full disclosure: I have worked for the HRCI as a consultant)

In 2005 Fast Company published Keith H. Hammonds’ article, Why We Hate HR, which instantly became a cult classic even inside HR circles. He clearly articulated what we all hope for, “‘strategic partners’ with a ‘seat at the table’ where the business decisions that matter are made,” placing it side-by-side with the sad truth, “…most human-resources professionals aren’t nearly there. They have no seat, and the table is locked inside a conference room to which they have no key.“

But, today the sands are shifting as the Knowledge Economy settles in to stay and talent reigns supreme. HR is now looked upon as more than a strategic implement. It is becoming a source of excellence in companies that understand people as the resource that distinguishes value in the marketplace.