Twitter’s World Cup: Is Live-Event Chatter Part of Twitter’s Master Plan?

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Twitter’s new World Cup site, do so now. It’s an amazing source of news for FIFA’s tournament–and perhaps a glimpse at how we’ll be socializing during events, in a Twitter-dominated future.

The site provides helpful flags for each participating country, a list of upcoming matches, top tweets, and a what’s-happening-now button that takes visitors right to the soccer pitch, focusing in on games in progress, with custom-Twitter feeds for each match. During a match, tweets originating from each team’s home country flow face to face, so that you can get a sense of the trash talk.

Unfortunately, the site’s already been hijacked by spam–that is, an annoying convention called “Hashflags,” which are the virtual of equivalent of bellicose yelling: #USA #USA #USA. (You can see the lame effect above.)

Still, the site provides lots of useful data that is easier to find than through Google or an info-overloaded ESPN.com. If this foray into live-event social networking isn’t part of Twitter’s expansion plans, it should be. (Whatever they do, they need to solve that spam problem, on the double. At least put a cap on the Hashflags, k?)

Imagine if Twitter branched this service out to other sports and tournaments–say, the NFL, NCAA March Madness, and the Olympics. The events could be designed just as the current World Cup site; branching the service out should be a no-brainer, and it’s an angle that apps such as Hot Potato have already tried to capitalize on.