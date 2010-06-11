Will They Stay or Will They Go?

If your Company was proactive during the last 2 years, most of “The Others” (Employees who should never have been hired in the first place), the “Temporary Employees” (Employees who had the potential to become Core Employees) and some of the Core Employees (Employees who can take the Company to the next level of productivity & profitability) are gone. At this point in the slow growth economy, you definitely don’t want to lose any more of your talent, so you need to determine whether your Core Employees are thinking about leaving and, if so, what you can do to stop them.

One point of view, expressed in the 2010 Global Workforce Study, is that Employees are more committed to their Employer because they want workplace job security and stability above all else. Some of the Study’s findings to support this viewpoint are:

• 81% of respondents said they are not actively looking for another job.

• 84% believe there will not be any positive near change in the job market.

• 86% stated a “secure and stable position” was the most important job item.

Another point of view is that Employees are so unhappy with their current jobs, there will a mass exodus once the market stabilize. In support of this view, in February the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the number of Employees voluntarily quitting surpassed the number being fired or discharged for the first time since October 2008.