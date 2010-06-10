Delicious Eye Candy: Kengo Kuma’s Ghostly Land Art

From the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma comes CCCWall, a gorgeous land-art installation at the University of Milan. Pretty as the pictures are, you’ve got to see the video of the thing in action to appreciate how beautiful it is:

Unveiled

during Milan Design Week in April, the installation is a screen of

sheer organza curtains strung over a secluded quadrangle like a clothes

line, with ceramic tiles and stones seeded below. It was inspired by

Kuma’s own architectural work

for the ceramic company Casalgrande Padana outside Bologna.

The tiles and stones create a yin-yang effect in the quad.