Sexy Spanish Surrealism at New Tribeca Grand Lounge

A new lounge bar in a downtown Manhattan hotel doubles as a showroom

for Spanish design, producing an ultra-sexy environment that owes more

to Salvador Dalí than to hokey taprooms.

Salon features work

by 16 Spanish blue-chip manufacturers, from Nani Marquina to

Lladró. Freshly installed at the Tribeca Grand last month, it was

dreamed up by Surface magazine and designed by the New York

architect Winka Dubbeldam, who drew her inspiration from Spanish

surrealism. “Creating an air of mystique and allure was key,” she said. And you can’t have “mystique and allure” without Dalí’s lip sofas. A

pair anchors the main seating area (pictured above).

Which means lots of dark colors broken up by some high-wattage bling. The glossy bar is by BD Barcelona, the gold candelabras are by Dalí.