Infographic of the Day: The Entire History of the American Presidency

There are infographics–and there are infographics. Count this in the latter category. A Visual History of the American Presidency isn’t meant to convey a single message–but rather, it’s filled with entire book’s worth of information, in 18 different graphs.

What’s more, it’s for sale as a high-quality print, starting at $30.

Designed by Nathaniel Pearlman–one of the founders of Time Plots, which creates infographic posters, and also a former student of Edward Tufte–the Visual History provides historical data on population, presidential elections, Congress, the Supreme Court, the

Cabinet, the U.S. economy, and the federal budget and debt. And that, “…places each president in historical context, visualizing a remarkable

range of political, social, and economic measures to succinctly tell the

story of the presidency.”

Let’s break down some of the details.

Here, the length of the president’s term is represented by the height of his name; their VP is listed to the right, and to the right of that, you get to see the all-important breakdown of how many Democrats and Republicans there were in the Senate and House. More than anything else, that tells you exactly how much political muscle the president actually had when in office: