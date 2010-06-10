The Great WebOS Exodus: HP’s Loss Is the Rest of the Tech World’s Gain

Palm’s WebOS team included some of the best UI designers in the world, and together they created some great products. Of course, that didn’t stop Palm from going down the toilet, but you’d expect HP’s purchase of the struggling smartphone company to mean a revitalization or second chance for WebOS, right?

Maybe not. HP hasn’t given WebOS fans a lot of hope for what they’ll do with the OS (printers? really?) and several of WebOS’s key designers are fleeing–right into the arms of Palm’s competitors.

Rich Dellinger, Notifications

The most recent is Rich Dellinger, who’s credited with WebOS’s notification system. As smartphones get more and more powerful, they start to take on more simultaneous tasks, which necessitates a way for the phone to let you know when something’s happening. Got a new email? A new IM? Did the song you were listening to just end? It’s a tough problem to solve. Android has the notification shade, a status bar that remains always at the top of the screen–it flashes and shows an icon when something requires your attention, and can be dragged down to show exactly what’s going on. Palm’s is a bit more elegant; it shrinks the screen slightly, showing what’s happening at the bottom of the screen and giving you control options there (like, say, music controls).

Apple‘s iPhone has by far the worst notification system of the three. It actually pauses whatever you’re doing and presents a giant blue bubble in the middle of the screen for your yes/no. This has led to thousands of tragic deaths (in Doodle Jump).

And wouldn’t you know it, Dellinger is headed over to Apple. Hopefully he’ll fix Apple’s notification system for iOS 5–it’s one of the few serious deficiencies left in iOS. This is a big loss for HP.