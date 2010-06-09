TOMS Shoes Generation Y Strategy:

Generation

Y wants it all: to shop, socialize, and save the world all at the same time. TOMS

Shoes, the popular shoe company that donates a pair of shoes to needy

children for every pair purchased, is showcasing just how much brand enthusiasm

young consumers will show for a company with a similar worldview. A standing

army of social media activists and over 1200 TOMS university clubs use their

online and person networks to broadcast their love of TOMS Shoes. Below are the three pillars of their strategy: charity, participation, and individuality.

Charity

Generation

Y is a socially

conscious bunch: volunteerism went up 25% from 2002 to 2005 and feelings of

civic responsibility is the highest in 25 years. Socially conscious brands have

seen a steady growth over the last decade, as Generation Y graduates from

allowance to income. Up until now, consumers’ interaction with corporate

charity was a utilitarian calculation. For instance, I can buy a climate

change-inducing cheeseburger knowing that a small slice of the profit will

go to some needy charity. The nonprofit sector and corporate philanthropy

departments are traditionally separated from the profit side of business. “It used to be that it was very

mutually exclusive between going into the peace corpse or going into corporate

America,” says TOMS founder and CEO, Blake Mycowski. “But, with TOMS, I feel

like we’ve combined the two.”

Blake is not alone: a growing chunk of the economy is

responding to increasing demands to integrate charity into product lines. “With

cause-integration, positive social change is tied to the profit motive.

When 90% of people when given a choice between two otherwise similar

brands will choose the one that supports a cause, we have the leverage we need

to change the fundamental nature of capitalism,” said Ryan Scott, CEO of

Causecast, a leading cause-integrated marketing firm.

In addition to Third World shoe drops, TOMS shoes are made

from hemp and recycled bottle parts, mandate fair wages and sound labor

conditions from oversees manufactures, and even have a line of vegan-friendly

shoes.

Participation