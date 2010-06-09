Prepare for Catchphrase, “HTML5 it!”

Long and painful is the road of overcoming buzzwords and catchphrases in the interactive space. I’ve had to isolate the specific qualities that result in a “Web 2.0” solution. I’ve had to “make social” experiences from inanimate technologies. Yes, I can smell new jargon five months out. And thanks to Apple, Google, and Adobe, soon I’ll be reading request-for-proposals that require me to take a new experience and “HTML5 it.”

So what is HTML5? I won’t break it down beyond stating that it’s an ongoing evolution of HTML (hence the “5”) that allows for better experiences via page load speed, interactivity without plug-ins and other features like offline viewing. For a great primer, view “WTF is HTML5?”

Like every buzzword, there’s a slice of reality behind all the momentum and excitement. In this case we’re just scratching the surface. HTML5 isn’t brand new (W3C published the first working draft back in 2007). But in this case, there is a huge fight brewing over the future of interactivity and who owns it–and HTML5 is in the eye of the storm.

Pushing the change is Apple’s schoolyard fight with Adobe. From Steve Jobs first jab, “Thoughts on Flash,” to Adobe’s response of Mike Chambers calling Apple “closed” to Google holding Adobe’s arms back in saying it slowed nexus one to Apple’s right cross with an HTML5 mini-site of examples to Adobe’s Fredo Corleone-like response of creating and marketing display ads that claim they love HTML5 (“I’m Smart! I’m Not Dumb!”)

And in broad strokes the outcome of this fight will force designers to become more acquainted with HTML5. Right now the buzz will drive the change. Today I updated to Safari 5, which touted many updates for better HTML5 rendering.