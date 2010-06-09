Official Rule: Father’s Day Contest

1. Introduction: Manuseto Ventures LLC is offering the Father’s Day Contest (”Contest”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest may only be entered in or from the 50 United States and the District of Columbia and entries originating from any other jurisdiction are not eligible for entry. This Contest is governed exclusively by the laws of the United States. You are not authorized to participate in the Contest if you are not located within the 50 United States or the District of Columbia.

2. Eligibility: Entrant must be a legal a resident of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who is 18 or older as of June 9th, 2010. Employees of Sponsor and its affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and their family/household members (defined as parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents) are not eligible to enter. Void outside the fifty United States and the District of Columbia, and where prohibited, taxed, or restricted by law. All federal, state and/or local rules and regulations apply.

3. Start/End Dates: Contest begins at 12:00:01 p.m. EST on Wednesday, June 9th, 2010 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EST on Monday June 14th 2010.

4. How to Enter: Following this link: //www.fastcompany.com/1658182/fast-companys-fathers-day-contest-win-a-pair-of-ceramic-speakers-by-joey-roth All you have to do is respond in the comments with the name of a song that always reminds you of your father, and a story about why. The prize goes to whomever has the best story (as chosen by us). Only one entry per IP address. More than one entry from any person or e-mail address will void all entries from that person or e-mail address. Entrants must have a valid email address. No automated entry devices and/or programs permitted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, stolen, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, misdirected, technically corrupted or garbled entries, which will be disqualified, or for problems of any kind whether mechanical, human or electronic. Proof of submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor.

5. Drawing: Winner will be selected on or about Monday June 14th 2010 from all eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Potential winner(s) will be notified by e-mail on or about Tuesday June 15th 2010 . Each entrant selected as a potential winner must comply with all terms and conditions set forth in these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all such requirements.

6. Prize: Winner will receive one pair of Ceramic Speakers designed by Joey Roth. Sponsors make no warranties with regard to the prizes. Prizes are not transferable. No substitutions of prize allowed by winner(s), but Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value due to prize unavailability. Prize is not redeemable by winner(s) for cash value. All taxes, fees and surcharges on prizes are the sole responsibility of winner.