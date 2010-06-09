The 8 Most Important Videos of the Gulf Oil Disaster

In a larger-than-life event like the Gulf Oil disaster, words can only do so much to portray the bitterness, anguish, and absurdity of the situation. We must also rely on images and video to document the tragedy. We’ve shown you some of the pictures. Below, we take a look at 8 of the most important Deepwater Horizon disaster-related videos, both serious and humorous.

This video from National Geographic shows the Deepwater Horizon rig shortly after the April 20th explosion that caused the underwater oil leak. At this point in time, the worst part of the disaster appeared to be the fiery rig.

Last week, BP CEO Tony Hayward made the egregious error of saying he “would like his life back”. Needless to say, the comment drew many angry responses from Gulf Coast residents.