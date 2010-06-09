Coffee Table With Built-in Paper Shredder

So you have piles of bills you’re terrified to open. What’s the

responsible thing to do? Shred them in your coffee table, of course!

Papervore

by Brooklyn’s Pigeontail Design is a coffee table and a paper shredder

in one. It’ll eat pretty much anything you give it: magazines, tax forms, loan statements, whatever. Just stuff your mail into the table

top, then turn the manual crank, and voila! Your utility bill’s

reinvented as confetti. (Also useful for students who’ve exhausted the “dog-ate-my-homework” line.)

Here’s a video demonstration. Papervore’s especially hungry for junk mail. Look, it ate Dwell magazine!

We

love everything about the table, except for this: The dump bin is clear, so it puts your

scraps on stark display. Do you really want a coffee table that ends up looking like a hamster cage–much less one that reminds you accidentally tossed your gas bill? Here’s to

hoping it comes in black.