Entrepreneurship’s Future: Not Only Outside Silicon Valley, But Outside the US

These numbers come from an excellent presentation by Frank Yu, who tried to put it up on Slideshare, but in accordance with the mysterious ways of China, it disappeared. I’m sure he will send it to you if you ask.

Frank gave the presentation at Re-think Shanghai, one of the excellent events Geeks on a Planeattended in Asia over the past three weeks. This wonderful eye-opening tour of what’s going on in Asian entrepreneurship unlocked all kinds of feelings in me, and I’m sure they will be spilling out for months. But here’s my summary of Frank’s hypothesis.

China is really changing fast. When you stand in the shallow water and listen from afar, you hear two major themes: piracy of intellectual property and human rights violations. If you wade in a little further, you see an amazing generational shift going on in a huge market. And if you immerse yourself, even for a little while, you can drown in the vibrancy of this entrepreneurial community. Entrepreneurship, always the hallmark of American ingenuity, has caught fire world wide.

Here are some highlights of Frank’s excellent analysis, which we saw first hand.

1)There are four generations alive in China right now, each different. The lost generation (my age) experienced the Cultural Revolution and lost both its ties to the past and its opportunity for education. It is now in power, grappling with the present.

2)The mini-lost, born in the 70s, were the children of the Cultural Revolution. They experienced Tienamen Square, and are now driving reform.

3)The Strawberries, born in the 80s, are fragile, but were the original rebels, the “egocentric kids” and Chinese “beats” with wild and crazy ideas, dabbling in new values. They were the first of the single child families.

4)And now the Jellies, called the Millennials in America, are commonly called the “non-mainstream” generation. The outlook includes individualistic views like “I can live by myself” and the arrogance of being only children in an economy getting more affluent.

This generational shift over four decades has not come without turbulence. In 2009, the millions of factory workers who had moved to the cities lost their jobs. Many of them did not return this year. The Jellies went “LOHAS,” (Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability), which would have been unheard of in China just a few years ago. Some of those who did not have made headlines recently by jumping to their deaths while working for a large Shenzen electronics company.