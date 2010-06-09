AT&T’s New iPhone Fees Forecast Smartphone Use

AT&T’s iPhone tariffs just got a big makeover … or possibly a downgrade in performance, depending on how you look at it. The iPhone 4 is driving the changes, and it actually tells us a lot about how we’ll use 4G smartphones.

AT&T’s moves are designed to adjust their tariffs to

better fit the profile of the average U.S. user on an iPhone. According to the

network, some 65% of its users consume under 200MB per month and just a

“fringe” 2% of data-hogs munch down over 2GB every 30 days. In

response to this, AT&T’s framing the new tariffs as a positive thing–they

might save the majority of users some money, runs the argument. The

counter-argument suggests that what AT&T is actually doing is working out

how to squeeze more cash in total from its iPhone users, by landing those data

hogs (some of whom go way over the 2GB limit) with really expensive bills. The

motive may even be to tempt these folk into using the data system less than

they do now, for fear of thousand dollar phone bills, so that there’s less of a

burden on the already frail AT&T network.

But which of these arguments makes sense?

GigaOM has a short piece today examining the reasons behind AT&T’s thinking. The main thrust is that its the upcoming iPhone 4 that’s really to blame

thanks to the “full” internet in their pockets and

the iPhone 4’s new cameras. The rear camera takes 5-megapixel stills and

immediate uploading photos to services like Flickr or Twitter’s photo apps will

become commonplace. Add 720p video and expect to see clips uploaded in huge

number to Facebook or YouTube.