Sneakers Left Over From “Art” Installations Sold at Steep Prices

ALIVESHOES is an Italian entrepreneurial venture that takes the whole

sneakers-as-high-art craze to absurd extremes: High-tops are

recycled from art installations, then sold individually as “wearable

art” — dirt, dust, and all.

So shoes that were strewn across

the woods of Monte San Vicino for a piece about raising consciousness

(or something) can be bought for a mere 160 euros! And then you wear

them! As if you had The massacre of the Innocents, but on your feet!

The

project works on two levels. Artists use ALIVESHOES — eco-friendly,

Italian-made kicks that come in a bunch of acid colors — to design an

installation: shoe boxes on the beach, a shoe mandala, an enchanted

shoe forest. Then they dismantle the work, and the shoes are sold

online. Each has an id number

and a copy of the artist’s original sketch stitched into the tongue, so

you know you’re spending your dough on capital-A art. Half

the proceeds go to charity, half to making more art.

According

to the ALIVESHOES manifesto (yes, there’s a manifesto), the project is

about making you become “more aware of who you really are and how you

perceive the world around you.” They even claim to have a team of

neuroscientists studying the effect of the shoes.