Restaurants of the Recession: Minimalist Mediterranean Meets Take-Home Market at Momed

Restaurants all over the country are struggling to strike the perfect balance between the casual meal and gourmet experience, hoping to showcase their commitment to fine food but still stay within customers’ comfort zone when it comes to affordability. At his new Beverly Hills restaurant named Momed, owner Alex Sarkissian hoped the environment would showcase the artisan-quality Middle Eastern dishes like manaeesh (Lebanese flatbread) and savory boreks (Turkish

cheese pastries), but still provide a flexible, food-focused environment that customers could visit at any time of day.

“The main attraction at Momed is the food and all the color that is

associated with it,” says Sarkissian, a former exec at Dolce &

Gabbana. “We didn’t want anything to distract the customer from that

principle.” The key, according to architects at Johnston

Marklee, was to create a modern environment that places all the focus on

the unique, colorful ingredients, including a marketplace where

customers could take the Momed experience home.

With Sarkissian’s direction in mind, principals Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee were able to step beyond the typical Middle Eastern stereotypes. “Many of the choices that were made for Momed were outside of the expectations of what a Mediterranean restaurant should look and feel like,” says Johnston. This includes the extremely unconventional choice to render the interiors almost completely white. “We wanted the palette of different shades of white and neutral materials to really embolden the visually intense Mediterranean cuisine that are typically very vibrant, fresh, and rich with color,” says Johnston. “We believed that incorporating colors in the space with a tradition of food that is already influenced so much by color would detract from both components.” There’s a bar of white Mink-cut

marble and even a custom-made white espresso machine.

This meant the designers were able to incorporate Middle Eastern cues in a very unique, subtle way. The industrial duct work that barrels along the ceiling was made to look like a contemporary tapestry, looping down into the space. Delicate patterns of lights and circular ducts subtly reference traditional Mediterranean motifs by being grouped together into patterns throughout the space. They also used another strong and recognizable element of the region–tile–to create a wide border that wraps onto the walls.