The Art of Getting Together for a Meal

That question resonated with me after I read a delightful piece by Geraldine Fabrikant in The New York Times about five friends who have been having lunch together in New York City for twenty-five years. Through divorce, and death of one of the lunch pals, the quintet has prevailed. No two guys have the same job; each comes from a different field: advertising, media, journalism, film and medicine.

Such get togethers are not unique. My wife belongs to a once

a month dinner group of business women; and my good friend Chris Merlo meets

once a week for dinner with friends. The unifying theme is community; each of

the guys profiled and my wife, a health care executive, and Chris, a business

communication writer, enjoy being around people who share similar interests. In

years past, I had some regular associations with colleagues, but none

currently, and frankly I miss them.

First and foremost such mealtime gatherings are not about

networking per se. While work topics may of course arise, the point of getting

together is to advance your career. It is to socialize but not simply as

friends but as people who value good discussion mixed with their camaraderie.

Friends who come together regularly can be straight with each other, which is

sometimes not so easy in work or even family situations.

From a leadership point of view, it is an opportunity to recharge

yourself without going anywhere. You share ideas with friends and gain new

perspectives. And such gatherings can serve such a purpose. So it got me

thinking about what’s the secret of such groups? Five characteristics come to

mind.

Affinity. My late

father, a physician, formed a monthly dinner group with fellow doctors. Their

dinner topics, planned in advance, were not about medicine but about music and books.

Each like my dad was a man of culture and so they got together, in the style of

a French salon, to eat and discuss.

Commitment. Join

a group and you’d better show up. Of course you will not make all the

gatherings but if you say you will join in, do so. Be there. Once you join,

your participation is like spice in a stew, necessary; and when absent, it will

be missed.

Smarts. You want

to be around people who are bright, alive, and have strong opinions.. This

certainly hold true for my wife’s group. These are smart women who know how the

world works and eagerly share their insights and views with their colleagues.