Four Companies to Watch in the Brave New Commercial Space Mission Era

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launch on Friday did something much bigger than popping a dummy payload into space: it lit a fuse beneath the next era of space exploration, with commercial efforts alongside government ones.

The Falcon 9’s launch defeated the odds (which are historically stacked against successful first-launches of rockets) and really has stirred up a lot of excitement. And some negative commentary, since it signifies the first real step toward the President’s view of a more commercial enterprise-centric US space endeavor. The hope is that by investing billions of dollars in companies that fall outside the traditional aerospace/defense and space business circle, innovative strategies may be created to dramatically reduce the cost of getting to space, as well as relieving some of the tax dollar burden the government faces with the successful, but giant, NASA.

Who are the companies and individuals to watch in this new race?

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

SpaceX is one of the two companies NASA selected last year to provide cargo lift capabilities to support ongoing ISS work after the retirement of the Space Shuttles. The company has around a thousand employees and is privately owned. Founded in 2002, its most high-profile staff member is CEO and founder Elon Musk, the entrepreneur who made much of his money by co-creating PayPal, and who subsequently has lost much of it in the efforts to get his high-profile Tesla Motors electric car business off the ground.

Its launch of Falcon 9 last Friday places SpaceX at the top of the list of promising new space companies, and personal attention from President Obama certainly helps this. Despite several technical glitches (an uncommanded roll of the rocket’s second stage, and incomplete parachute deployment and resulting impact damage to the first stage) the dummy payload was pushed into almost precisely the required orbit–demonstrating that a small private corporation can now successfully rival the industrial-military complex in being able to loft satellites into space.