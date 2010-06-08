The Importance of Strategic Compass in Demand Flow & Innovation

A Note to Our Readers: In this installment, my Quantum Leaders colleague, Gregg Gallagher , contributes another post from our Quantum Thinking blog which continues our “Strategic Planning is Dead” dialogue. Gregg talks more about the importance of alignment between a firm’s Strategic Compass an the dynamics of the marketplace.

My last article discussed the importance of speed of

execution in the RTE Wave as it relates to competitive advantage, and in Norman

Wolfe’s earlier post “Strategic

Planning is Dead … “, he elaborated on the Strategic Compass™ and the role it’s

three elements (Soulful Purpose, Values and Vision of Desired Future) play in

aligning the energies of The Living Organization™

Alignment with the Strategic Compass™ – which identifies both

the company’s internal dynamics and the external dynamics & expectations of

the marketplace – plays a critical role in innovation and the creation of

demand for a company’s products and services.

It is key that the products and services the company provides

(or is planning to develop) are created in a manner that is in alignment with

the Strategic Compass™ of the organization. Equally important is that both the

company’s employees and it’s customers perceive it as such. When internal

alignment is not there, there will likely be a great deal of dissonance,

confusion and resistance in developing the product and launching it into the

marketplace.

For example, in development environments that utilize the

Scrum form of Agile methodology, non-alignment with the Strategic Compass™ can

result in continuous frictions and “resets” during sprint iteration. This

results in delayed time to market and products that meet neither the expressed

needs of the marketplace (“Voice of the Customer”), nor their unmet,

unexpressed needs (“Heart of the Customer”).

A company’s products and services must also be aligned with

the energies of the marketplace – the marketplace’s expectations of what

products & services the company should be providing in service to its

customers. History is replete with examples of failures when such misalignments

exist:

– Xerox Star: One of the first computers to instantiate a

graphical user interface – but who would expect a breakthrough computing

product from a photocopier company? Several of Xerox’s ideas were latest

realized in the form of Apple’s Macintosh – a firm the market accepted as an

innovator in the personal computer space.