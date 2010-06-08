Work Smart: Must-Have Mobile Apps for the Road Warrior

If you’ve got a smartphone that can run apps like the iPhone,

BlackBerry or an Android phone, you’ve got a pocket computer–and when

you’re on the road, you want to load up on the apps that can help you

get where you need to go and stay organized on the way. Here are some of

the best mobile apps for business travelers.

TripIt is a fantastic itinerary

organizer that requires zero data entry. Here’s how it works. Register

for a free account at TripIt.com.

Then, when you book your flight, hotel, or rental car online and you

receive a reservation confirmation email, forward that email to

plans@tripit.com. TripIt automatically parses out the important

information from the email–dates, flight #’s, addresses, and phone

numbers–and it creates a trip itinerary for you and includes directions

from the airport to the hotel, and the weather forecast of your

destination city on the dates you’ll be there. You can share your TripIt

itineraries with your spouse or with your assistant, and discuss trip

details with co-travelers in the itinerary’s comments area. When you’re

on the road, TripIt mobile app for the iPhone, BlackBerry, and Android

phones, makes all your travel information available in a single view.

It’s indispensable when you’re in an unfamiliar city and need to quickly

look up your hotel’s address.

Speaking of unfamiliar

places, several mobile apps provide directions and business

recommendations when you need a restaurant or taxi cab. Google Maps offers walking, driving,

and public transit directions plus traffic and street view features on

the iPhone, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, Nokia, and Android phones.

Review site Yelp can help you

find the best reviewed restaurants, salons and bars in major cities, and

is available as a mobile app on all the major smartphone platforms.

Similarly, Where is a mobile app

for smartphones like the Palm, iPhone, BlackBerry, and Android which

helps you find businesses, and track and share favorites.

When

you’re on the go, you need a good way to capture bits and pieces of

information easily. Evernote is a

note-taking mobile application that lets you record voice notes, and

scan in business cards and expense receipts by snapping a phone with

your cameraphone. For more detailed expense tracking, try Xpenser, a mobile application that

records information about expenses, mileage, and IOUs on a per client

basis for easy reimbursements and tax records. If you don’t have a smart

phone, you can still use Xpenser via SMS. For example, you could text

the words “Taxi 36 office to San Jose airport” to Xpenser to record that

$36 travel expense.