Why You’ll Lust for iPhone 4, Even Though You Don’t Need One

Not since the original iPhone was introduced back in 2007 has an Apple device been so dramatically unveiled to the public. Journalists have been handcuffed over this thing. And after months of leaks, rumors, spy shots, and speculation, Apple finally announced the iPhone 4 at today’s Steve Jobs keynote at the 2010 Apple Worldwide Developer’s Conference in San Francisco. I got some time to play around with the iPhone 4 after the announcement, and came away extremely impressed. This phone is gorgeous–but hardware is only half the equation.

It’s almost a guarantee that any iPhone will be a huge, smashing success–there is just so much momentum behind the device already. But whether or not this newest version is a critical hit may come down to the software more than the hardware. I didn’t have enough time to really test out new features in iPhone OS 4.0 (newly christened iOS 4) like multitasking, video editing, and background notifications, all of which will heavily impact how pleasant the phone is to use. But I did try out the hardware–and I don’t think anyone will be disappointed in that department.

The iPhone 4 is thin. Crazy thin. The iPhone 3GS, which isn’t exactly a plumper at 12.3-mm, seems bloated and bulbous compared to the iPhone 4’s 9.3-mm thick body. The phone is flatter as well–Apple’s entire design philsophy is moving in that direction, what with the flat aluminum-and-glass design of their MacBook Pro and iMac lines, and the iPhone 3GS’s rounded body seemed like a throwback to the days of the white plastic design of earlier hardware (remember the old bulbous iMacs?). Not so with the iPhone 4.

The design overall is less plasticky than previous versions. The volume buttons, now separated, are metal, and feel pleasantly clicky. The buttons are placed into the metal borders of the phone, which are singularly impressive. When Gizmodo took apart the phone they didn’t find an antenna, and it’s because those borders are the antennae.

It feels great in the hand, fairly light but certainly not chintzy. It’s certainly lighter than my Droid, but then again the Droid weighs about as much as my car (it’s a subcompact). The iPhone’s glass front and back are supposed to be fairly scratch-proof–Jon Ives, Apple’s lead designer, compared it to the strength of “sapphire crystal,” not that that means anything to me–and while I didn’t attack it with my keys to test that out, I can say that both front and back are fingerprint magnets. The Apple staff was wiping each iPhone 4 down after every single use. That’s nothing new, but it’s worth noting.