Apple’s iPhone 4 Screen Is Better Than Your Retinas

Apple just revealed the iPhone for 2010: The iPhone 4. It’s the design we’ve been expecting, but there are a number of surprising and amazing features that we’re only learning about now, one of which is a human-retina-resolution screen.

Gizmodo did indeed have the hardware for this year’s iPhone when they made their controversial leak postings, and in that early look at the hardware (even though it wasn’t properly working) there were suspicions that the iPhone 4 had a super-high-res display. Steve Jobs just introduced it; the Retina Display.

While it’s in many ways a standard LCD, with 800:1 contrast ratio and millions of color possibilities, the screen leverages the same IPS (in-plane-switching) system that the iPad does to pack four times as many pixels onto it than the previous iPhones do. That gives it a 960 by 640 pixel resolution on a 3.5-inch screen. This makes it easy for existing apps to work on the new phone–they simply have to double pixels in both directions on screen, and they’ll appear exactly as they do already.

But that resolution, when used by new apps, will equal a pixels per inch count of 326. As Steve Jobs noted during the presentation, the human retina has a detection limit of around 300 pixels, making the screen look incredibly smooth. Jobs even suggested the look of the screen for text approached the quality you could expect from a printed page.

There are other significant changes in other parts of the iPhone hardware too. Here’s a quick summary.