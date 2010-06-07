Urban Planning Lessons From Cairo (Yes, Cairo)

Ask anyone who’s visited Cairo, and they’ll tell you, “great place, love the history, adore the qahwas, hate

the cars.” Cars are to Cairo what clouds are to London and bitchy

waiters to Paris — nuisances so endemic to the urban culture, someone

ought to build them a monument.

That’s about to change.

Cairo announced plans recently to expel cars from downtown as part of a

bigger scheme to transform the city’s commercial heart into a

tourist-friendly, pedestrian mecca. As TreeHugger reports, the vision’s still unformed, and nothing dramatic’s expected for 10 to

15 years. Nevertheless, it bodes well for this erstwhile Paris of the

Near East — a glorious hybrid of European and Neo-Moorish architecture

built up at the turn of the century, then left to crumble after a 1952

military coup drove out the upper classes — and it

makes you wonder: Can the rest of us learn from Cairo?

Certainly, car-free city centers aren’t new in Europe. Plenty of

streets in Copenhagen restrict vehicles. Same story in Siena, Italy,

and Freiburg,

Germany. But in the United States, where earmarking a few feet of concrete to pedestrians turns you into an eco-hero (as NYC’S Mayor

Michael Bloomberg will happily tell you),

Cairo’s idea sounds almost revolutionary.

The city has already prohibited cars in several areas during the day. The long-term revitalization scheme, which the Web site Al-Masry Al-Youm outlined last week, involves littering the place with outdoor

restaurants, cafes, museums, and art galleries; landscaping; and

throwing up garages on the outskirts of downtown, forcing people to

walk or take public transit into the city center. (An earlier,

decidedly less realistic plan would’ve buried a complex network of garages underground.)