iFive: China, BP, Twitter, 2010 Fifa World Cup, Modern Archaeology

While you were sleeping, innovation was doing push-ups, stretches, and some cardio.

1. China first. While Foxconn raises its workers’ salaries by an additional 70%, to go with last week’s 30%, as long as certain conditions are met, shares in Hon Hai, the plant’s parent company, have dropped. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll be able to afford an iPad (it’s addictive!) whose launch date in China has been leaked as August. Meanwhile, The Guardian has a shocking report on the state of the country’s pollution.

2. Most beautiful tweet, according to Stephen Fry, is “I believe we can build a better world! Of course, it’ll take a whole lot of rock, water & dirt. Also, not sure where to put it.” The author is a Canadian, Marc MacKenzie.

3. BP may be enjoying some success with its capping of the oil leak, however, its costs have soared to $1.25 billion. The British Foreign Office is worried that anti-BP sentiment in the States may spread to other U.K. firms. You wouldn’t, would you?

4. Five days until the 2010 Soccer World Cup kicks off in South Africa, and it’s been insured for $9 billion, says Lloyd’s of London. And there will be claims if the tournament itself has incidents like yesterday’s stampede at a friendly match.

5. Is this the most recent archaeological dig? A picnic held in Versailles in 1983 and buried by artist Daniel Spoerri is to be exhumed by scientists. Maybe in 2037 they’ll be digging this up.