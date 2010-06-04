Is Your Company In Need of a Motivator?

I’ll admit it’s been
quite a number of years since I’ve been on the Bat Mitzvah circuit. From what I
can see, a lot has changed since the seventies. I come from New York, so I’m
quite familiar with the over the top Bar/Bat Mitzvah parties, which are ten
times more extravagant than some of the weddings I’ve attended down south. But
nothing could have prepared me for what is apparently all the rage. Motivators.
These are people who are
hired to motivate your guests to boogie on down on the dance floor all night.
My first encounter with this concept was last month when we attending a lovely
Bat Mitzvah outside of Boston. There I had my first encounter with a motivator
or in this case, three motivators. I have to admit it was a bit mesmerizing
watching these young people (trust me, this isn’t a job for the faint of heart)
dance for four hours straight. They did their job well, as there wasn’t a
single moment when the crowd wasn’t jazzed.
The Bat Mitzvah I attended
last night had only one motivator, but she was impressive. Even the men in
their sixties were on the dance floor following her moves.
That got me thinking. Maybe
what we need in Corporate America are motivators. Imagine what it would be like
coming into work everyday and being greeted by people who are genuinely happy
to be there. Never mind that they are being paid to be happy. This could truly
create a cultural shift in organizations where employees are too darn tired to
smile. If your budget is really tight, then perhaps you can hire a recent grad,
who used to be on the pep squad to cheer things up.
Or if you are the President
or CEO, you can become the motivator. You can delegate the work that should be
turned over to the people you have hired, so you can focus on keeping your
people energized. Be in the front of your organization. Remain visible and keep
people jazzed. You’ll be amazed how many of your employees will voluntarily remain on the
company dance floor until all hours of the night.
