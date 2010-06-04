Will the London Olympics Live Up to Its Green Ambitions?

Last month, it was the little wind farm.

A week ago, the waste management infrastructure. Now,

it’s a 427-foot wind turbine once slated for Olympic Park. Everywhere

you look, London’s 2012 Olympics have scrapped or hedged on some

aspect of their environmental goals, casting doubt on whether there’s

even such a thing as Green Games.

London won the Olympic bid in

2005 on a platform of sustainability, pushing itself onto the

International Olympic Committee as a model of eco-chic and onto the

British public as a chance to redevelop the seedier parts of the city.

The government vowed to “transform the heart of East London” and “make

the Olympic Park a blueprint for sustainable living.” It would be, they

said, the “greenest games in modern times.”



Five years on,

there’ve been plenty of incremental successes — Hopkins Architects‘s velodrome (above) is light as a feather

and NORD‘s recently completed substation (below) made clever use of demolition scrap from Kings Yard — but there’ve also been plenty of failures.

Olympic Park’s energy hub will run on gas, instead of biogas. Wind-power ambitions have been scaled back. And the roof of Zaha Hadid’s feted aquatic

park (top image) is made out of ungodly amounts of steel, each ton its

own little environmental nightmare. Same story with Anish Kapoor’s

Orbit tower (bottom image).



The Commission for a Sustainable London

2012 released a report last week (which you can

download here) applauding the Games’s progress on environmental issues at the same time that it

expressed serious reservations. With few exceptions, there is “no

comprehensive plan” for new waste management in east London or for Olympic Park’s so-called “blueprint for sustainable

living,” the report says — which were big selling points for London in the first

place. “Having an Olympics is an inherently unsustainable thing to do.

To build all this stuff to watch some people run around – what’s

sustainable about that?” commission head Shaun McCarthy told the UK

Guardian. “We have to ask ourselves is it good enough just to have some

great sustainable venues and put on a sustainable games which we are

increasingly confident about, or will the Olympics really make a

difference?”

In

many ways, it’s an old story. Ask anyone in Montreal or Athens, and

they’ll tell you, the Olympics are a high-stakes gamble, and the house

almost always wins. London, with its lofty environmentalism, was supposed to be different. It still might be. But time’s starting to run out. And Almost Green Games just doesn’t have the same ring.

