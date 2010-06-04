Will Tech Companies Ever Become Fair Trade?

This morning, guests on the NPR News program, The

Takeaway, discussed whether Apple could become the first Fair Trade tech

company, in light of the 10 worker suicides at the Taiwanese electronics

manufacturer, Foxconn. Despite being a huge PR problem for companies like Apple

who tap Foxconn for labor, lives were lost and other migrant workers at the

plant continue to be oppressed by sweatshop-like conditions.

But who will be the first to care? From a PR standpoint,

socially responsible and “green” companies reap the benefits of positive

publicity – if their intentions are genuine. Some consumer-facing companies,

such as Timberland and Stonyfield Farms, have experienced increased profit

margins and strong customer loyalty as a result of consistently responsible

words AND behaviors in the marketplace.

Shareholders in these companies have seen the returns and have a vested

interest in supporting the corporate ethos, as well.

But how can tech companies make a similar leap? ZDNet’s Tom

Foremski also posed

a question about who would become the first fair trade tech company, but as

one commenter on his post pointed out, there was no indication of how this

could actually happen.

Going fair trade will first require a commitment by the

company’s leadership to do so, perhaps at the sacrifice of profits. Cheap labor

often comes at the expense of fair working conditions. Shareholders will be the

major hurdles in this process – they need to realize the potential long-term

gain that comes from going Fair Trade, even if the profits suffer for the first

year or two. Complete transparency and a strong business plan at this early

stage are critical.

If tech companies can make it past the shareholders, are consistent

with their commitment, and publicize it properly, an entirely new market of

buyers will open up to them. We’ve seen it happen in the consumer products

market, and we need to see it happen in the tech industry.

Practically speaking, to be certified

Fair Trade, a company has to go through a rigorous examination of their

pricing structure, labor conditions, trade practices, corporate transparency

policies, community development practices and environmental sustainability.

Many companies believe that “going green” is enough, but it takes more than

just recycling to create a strong socially responsible corporate brand.