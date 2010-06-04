Infographic of the Day: K Street, the Favored Employer of Ex-Congress Members

An interactive map from Talking Points Memo
shows how K Street, that D.C. sinkhole of faceless movers and lobbyists,
is in fact full of familiar faces: your ex-Congress members.
The
map details the distribution of Congress members-turned-lobbyists
across the United States. Scroll over the states to find out how many
high-profile career changers are out there (172) and where they come
from (Texas takes first place with 17; New York’s a close second with
14). Then, click a state to draw up thumbnail sketches of the men —
and five women — who at this very moment are probably altering the
course of the nation over steak at Morton’s. There are more Republicans
than Democrats, but not as many as you’d think.
This isn’t news,
really. We all remember Bob Dole’s maritally complex foray into
lobby-dom
and Tom Daschle’s “special-policy” advising, which partly
cost him a job in the Obama cabinet. It makes perfect sense for career
schmoozers to monetize their schmoozing. Nevertheless, the graphic’s
surprising for conveying, with great economy, how rampant this
stuff is. As the accompanying article points out, 172 is nearly a third
the number of people in Congress at the moment. Seventeen is almost
half Texas’s current representation. (Contrast that to
California, where just six former House members work as lobbyists,
which equals about 10 percent of the state’s Congressional reps.)
Also,
it’s fun to scroll through the profiles, some all-too familiar like Dennis
Hastert, but most of them old white dudes you’ve never heard of, with
great old white-dude names you’ll never hear again: Ronald Packard, L.A. “Skip” Bafalis,
Donald Lee Nickles.
They sound so sweet! But then you start thinking about the sort of
things they do every day and the kind of people who could be in their position
someday and, well, you start to get very, very worried.
[Via Talking Points Memo]