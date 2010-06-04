iFive: BP’s Bill Comes Due, Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan, EasyJet AVOID, Facebook Attack Ad, ARM Launches Linaro

What happened last night, between counting sheep and opening your eyes? Innovation, that’s what.
1. President Obama, who’s cancelled a trip to Asia because of the Gulf oil disaster, has been using his solar-powered calculator overtime: He presented BP with a $69 million bill for the initial cleanup caused by the Deepwater spill. A cap is now in place over the leak, says the Beeb, but no guarantees it will work.
2. Meet Japan’s new Prime Minister, Naoto Kan. He’s plain-speaking and prone to anger–note his nickname “Ira-Kan”. Other features: loves women, likes the environment, and once shaved his head after a minor political scandal.
3. EasyJet, the budget airlines’ Agent Orange, has launched AVOID,
an infrared ash detector. It stands for Airborne Volcanic Object
Identifier and Detector and begs the question: Which came first–the
acronym , the technology, or the empty marketing concept?
4. California Attorney General candidate Kamala Harris has made an attack ad that highlights the sordid past of her opponent, Chris Kelly–former chief privacy officer at Facebook.
5. Everyone’s favorite iPhone chip maker, ARM Holdings, has launched a not-for-profit company called Linaro, alongside five other firms, including IBM, Samsung, and Texas Instruments, to create open-source software for mobile devices. The target of this initiative is Intel.