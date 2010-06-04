Sustainability Faceoff: Dow vs. DuPont

Massive materials companies like Dow and DuPont generate so many products that it’s difficult to get a comprehensive picture of their sustainability as a whole. Nevertheless, author and investment adviser R. Paul Herman compares the two in the new book The HIP Investor. Below, we do the same.

Dow deserves credit for starting relatively early on its sustainability initiatives–the company established 10-year goals for environment, health, and safety in 1996. Since then, the goals have been updated. By 2015, the company has myriad ambitions in sustainable chemistry, climate change, energy efficiency, product safety, and more. Curious consumers can already learn about the safety of individual materials using Dow’s Product Safety Assessment Finder. By 2015, Dow hopes to have safety assessments for all of its products.

But Dow is far from perfect. The company’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity actually increased by 7% from 2007 to 2008–a disheartening statistic for a company that has been working on environmental goals for the past 14 years. And according to the Center for Public Integrity, Dow is responsible for 96 Superfund toxic waste sites in the U.S.

Like Dow, DuPont has plenty of sustainability goals for 2015, including advancements in products that protect people, increased revenue from non-depletable resources ($8 billion by 2015), reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and increased fleet fuel efficiency. In an interview with Herman, DuPont’s Director of Sustainable Development, Dawn Rittenhouse, explained the company’s philosophy behind its goals: “We make all of our goals absolutes. This is one of

the things the environmentalists told us early on–‘the Earth doesn’t

care what you are doing per pound of product.'” DuPont is also a founding member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

However, DuPont has multiple issues to work on. Some company products contain PFOA, a Teflon processing aid that causes developmental problems in laboratory animals. And DuPont tops the Political Economy Research Institute’s 2009 list of the Toxic 100 Corporations. Dow comes in at third place–not much better.

Ultimately, we can’t say that one of these companies significantly outperforms the other. So we have to declare a tie between the two companies for now–although that may change depending on how well Dow and DuPont fulfill their 2015 sustainability goals (note: this is the opinion of FastCompany.com and not The HIP Investor).