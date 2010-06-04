WANTED: HP’s 30-Inch Monitor, and Its 1.07 Billion Colors

HP‘s oh-so-HP-named ZR30w monitor is an S-IPS type LCD, similar to the beautiful display in Apple’s iPad–but so much better. It’s a 30-incher, so you already know it means business, with a 2560 x 1600 resolution (over four million pixels in all) and a 3,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. It has a DisplayPort and DVI-D input, as well as four USB inputs built right in.

Where it really shines is the color display, making it ideal for graphic artists, designers, and animators. The ZR30w can display 1.07 billion colors with 30 bits-per-pixel resolution–in comparison, a typical 30-inch monitor can display 16.7 million. That just about covers the entire color spectrum; HP says it covers 100% of sRGB and 99% of Adobe RGB.

To those of you who aren’t experiencing Pavlovian drooling after all those numbers, I’ll say this: the ZR30w should be able to display deeper, richer, and more accurate colors than any other monitor you’ve ever seen. It’s a crazy achievement, and unfortunately, one that most of us will never experience–it’s priced mostly for professionals.

The HP ZR30w monitor is available now from HP for $1,299.

