Yelp and OpenTable Partner Up for Better Dinner Planning

Yelp helps you find the right restaurant, but stops there. OpenTable lets you reserve a table online, but offers no help in finding that restaurant. Are you feeling what I’m feeling? High fives all around!

Reported by the New York Times, Yelp announced today that they’ll be integrating OpenTable’s online reservation system directly into Yelp, so after you’ve found the restaurant you’re looking for, you can reserve a table right there. You don’t need an OpenTable account, as before; you can just use a Yelp account.

OpenTable also has a points system that’ll be carried over–you’re awarded a certain number of points (usually 100) for each reservation, and once you hit 2,000, you get a $20 gift certificate to be used at any OpenTable restaurant. That system is still in place even if you’re using Yelp and Yelp’s login.

It’s a good move by both companies, especially as UrbanSpoon recently released a mobile app on iPhone and Android that both searches and makes reservations. Yelp is also seemingly constantly fighting battles over alleged corruption, so it can’t hurt to roll out a desirable new feature. The partnership will begin in North America before rolling out worldwide at a later date.

