LEED Buildings Rated Green … and Often Toxic

A new study from a health-research nonprofit blasts LEED for failing to protect against toxic indoor environments.

The study, released last week by the Connecticut-based Environment and Human Health, Inc.,

says that the voluntary rating system — the gold standard for green buildings

everywhere — falsely presents its projects as bastions of health and

safety, when it actually allows for all sorts of harmful stuff, whether

pesticides in tap water or formaldehyde-laden particleboard. “Although

the primary stated purposes of the Green Building Council are to

promote both energy efficiency and human health,” says John Wargo,

a professor of risk analysis and environmental policy at Yale

and the study’s lead author, “even the Council’s most prestigious

Platinum award does little to ensure that hazardous chemicals are kept

out of the certified buildings.”

The report’s yet another blow

to LEED and its nonprofit administrator the U.S. Green Building Council

(USGBC), which have become prime targets for environmental groups in

recent years. The standard is seen as eco-lite and too

industry-friendly. Some of the stiffest attacks come from energy

conservationists, who say that LEED buildings don’t live up to their

own benchmark — a criticism borne out by the USGBC’s internal

research. A 2008 study found that one-fourth of freshly certified projects weren’t conserving as much energy as their LEED seals indicate, and most weren’t tracking energy consumption at all.

The Environment and Human Health report is focused less on

energy performance than on the flesh and bones of the buildings

themselves. It cites, for instance, substances common in building materials, like phthalates (used in floor and wall coverings);

short-chain chlorinated paraffins (used in flame retardants); and

perﬂuorinated chemicals (used in carpets and upholstery). All of these

are listed as “chemicals of concern,” according to the Environmental

Protection Agency — and all of them are fair game under LEED.