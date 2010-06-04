Blown Call: A Lesson in Graciousness

And that is exactly what

umpire Jim Joyce did when he returned to the clubhouse and watched the replay

of his disputed call at first base for what would have been, and should have

been, the 27th and final out of the game between the Detroit Tigers

and the Cleveland Indians. “It was the biggest call

of my career, and I kicked the (stuff) out of it,” Joyce said. “I

just cost that kid [Tiger pitcher Armando Galarraga] a perfect game.”

Later Joyce went to the Tiger clubhouse and asked

to speak to Galarraga. He apologized and gave him a hug. Galarraga was

accepting, “You don’t see an umpire after the game come out and say, ‘Hey, let

me tell you I’m sorry,'” Galarraga said. “He felt really bad.”

Perfect games are rare in

major league baseball; only twenty have been recorded, curiously two in the

past month, but they are infrequent. Perfect games, or even no hitters, have

been lost in the late innings countless times, even in the final inning, but

not that I can recall has a perfect game been lost due to an umpire’s missed

call.

What Joyce did will live on

in the record books as the perfect game that never was. And it’s fair to the

pitcher, but what Joyce did was not malicious. He made a call he thought was correct.

And while he will be jeered in games to come, let’s hope he comes to terms with

it. Had he done it on purpose, it would have been fraud. Doing it honestly

proved he was human. And acknowledging his error so promptly proved that he may

be a better man than an umpire.

The man who was robbed of his

place in history, Galarraga,

took the blown call in stride. He went back to the mound and promptly got the

next batter to ground out to an infielder for the “second” final out. Galarraga

got the win and a hug from his catcher but his name will not be in the record

books as the owner of a “perfecto.” His acceptance of the umpire’s apology,

however, proves that he too might be a better man than a ballplayer.

Those who hold authority over

others would do well to remember this story. When you screw up, admit it. Don’t

try and bull your way through by pretending nothing happened. Owe up to the

mistake and find a way to make amends.