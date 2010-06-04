What Creative Business Leaders Know

Frankly, it’s the blind spot that costs more businesses to lose revenue faster than a roomful of politicians.

In two separate conversations earlier this week, I was discussing the brands of two very different companies that were plotting the future course each brand would take.

In each case (after a little while), I needed to bring the focus of our discussion back to the needs of their customers, rather than staying focused on the “who-we-are, what-we-do” box. I needed them to understand that their brand must be all about what their customer is buying, not what you’re selling. (iPod is the classic example. The iPod was the 3rd or 4th [depending on where you read it] MP3 player. But Apple didn’t sell an MP3 with x-number of gigabits, it sold “1,000 songs in your pocket.” Brilliant.)

Then I came across the ideal example. It goes like this:

Most businesses are talking about “their drill bit.”

Why? Well, they made it. They know its superiority. They know the remarkable materials it’s made of. They know how brilliantly it can perform and that it surpasses what the competition offers.