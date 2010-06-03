Red, Hot, and Blue: The Hottest American Brand Is Not Apple

The strongest brands in America, according to a new study, are not American. They are German and Japanese luxury car brands: BMW; Mercedes; and Lexus. But the U.S. brand with the greatest “social currency” is one that has existed a mere ten years (and it’s not even an Internet or tech company): JetBlue. (Read the full study here, PDF file.)

Overall Brand Social Currency Ranking

1. BMW 69% Germany 2. Mercedes 68% Germany 3. Lexus 66% Japan 4. JetBlue 65% America 5. Apple 64% America

Information Architects’ “Cosmic 140” shows just two brands among “The 140 Most Influential People on Twitter” and one is JetBlue. Twitter itself features JetBlue as a case study on “smart corporate twittering.”

JetBlue clearly is not singing the blues today. Their customers are singing their praises according to the brand social currency study. Song? Remember them? A former rival to JetBlue a few years back. Now just another airline business swan song.

Airline Brand Social Currency Ranking

1. JetBlue 65% 2. Virgin 58% 3. Southwest 54% 4. Continental 53% 5. American 48% 6. United 42% 7. Delta 37%

This ranking tells a story, in fact, several: One is that upstart airlines have reinvented the category and have built strong brands and attachments with customers. The old guard carriers still get us from point A to point B, but as brands they are struggling at best, on life-support at worst (think various American car brands). How will the United-Continental merger alter the flying-field?

The other story that emerges from these numbers is the astonishing, rapid rise and brand powerhouse that JetBlue has built in just a few years.

The ascent has not been without operational and brand bumps along the way. (Never mind setting the business aloft into the headwinds of the 2000-2001 recession and 9/11). There was the Valentine’s Day Crisis of 2007–which later became a Harvard Business School “bad” business case study–when 131,000 passengers were delayed to due to winter storms and related operational snafus.