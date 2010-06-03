A Modern Take on Smoke Signals: “For Those Who Can See”

Smoke signals, that ancient form of status updates, have been forgotten by the modern world. But Daniel

Schulze wants to bring them back–using high-tech circuits, signal processing, and fog machines.

“For Those Who Can See” is comprised of smoke machines and speakers, laid out on a 7×7 grid. Shulze

programmed the speakers to pulse at specific intervals, and when they

do, they send the smoke through openings in a bunch of concrete slabs.

That video is obviously just a mock up. For the full installation, Schulze–an industrial-design student at

Berlin’s Universitat der Kunste (University of Art)–will be creating 3-D symbols and messages that waft upwards and dissolve in the air. That piece will debut next Wednesday at DMY Berlin, a four-day festival of design and

geekery.