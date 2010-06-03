Conflict Kitchen: Making Peace With America’s Sworn Enemies One Sandwich at a Time

Call it sandwich diplomacy. Conflict Kitchen, a new takeout joint in Pittsburgh, serves dishes exclusively from countries engaged in pissing matches with the United States, whether for enriching uranium,

being oil-rich socialists,

or acting like restless 12-year-olds who can’t keep their hands off the torpedoes. The point is to offer some sort of antidote to cultural misconceptions (about people) borne of sour geopolitics (about power).

The project’s the idea of three artists, John Peña, Jon Rubin, and Dawn Weleski. Every four months, they’ll pick a new country and hawk its cuisine out of a jerry-rigged stand in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood. The first iteration, Kubideh Kitchen, which opened last month, trains its sights on Iran. It serves a single dish: a ground-beef sandwich, with onions, sesame seeds, basil, and mint stuffed inside homemade barbari bread. Mmmmm.

The sandwiches come in wrappers custom-made by the graphic designer Brett Yasko. They’re covered in text from interviews with Iranians in Pittsburgh and

Iran, and they’re equal parts confessional (“I am very concerned that the

U.S. may go to war with Iran”) and revelation (“All Persians are

poets”). Here’s a detail shot: