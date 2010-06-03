iFive: Rdio, HP, BP, Neuro–that’s the New Euro–and Microsoft

While you slept, the innovation news kept gushing. Here’s what you’ve missed so far:

1. “We did not have the tools you would want in your tool kit,” said BP CEO Tony Hayward in an interview for the FT (did you know that BP’s official spokesman, Andrew Gowers, is a former editor? Hack to flack). The beleaguered British firm is ponying up $360 million to provide six sand barriers to protect the Weezy wetlands, and sharks from its home country are already circling. The Guardian proves the point that most headlines containing questions deserve the answer, “nope.” Meanwhile, keep an eye out for a set of apologetic TV spots that BP is set to begin airing in the U.S. today.

2. Rdio, the latest startup for Messrs. Zennstrom and Friis, the guys who brought us Skype, Kazaa, and *cough* Joost, has launched. The mobile music streaming service joins a crowded market: Rhapsody, MOG, and possibly Spotify. Price is $5 to $10 a month.

3. Microsoft unveiled Live Wave 4 Essentials, or Live Essentials for short, its riposte to Apple’s iLife. Serving suggestion, from the chefs at Redmond, is to take it with fava beans and a nice Chianti. Sorry, I meant to say Windows 7 there.

4. The most disappointing quote of the day is from HP’s CEO, Mark Hurd. “We didn’t buy Palm to be in the smartphone business.”

5. The Euro is dead, long live the Neuro. Does this mean that, a few years down the line, the U.S. can expect to be paying in Nollars?