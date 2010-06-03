Suddenly, Everyone’s an Expert on Fixing Oil Spills

When it comes to halting the gush of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, we’ve heard all sorts of ideas. Nothing seems too outrageous at this point. From Kevin Costner’s oil separation technology he invested in after the Exxon Valdez spill, to the possibility of using James Cameron’s underwater robots he developed while shooting Titanic. Even tossing

a nuclear bomb down the pipeline doesn’t seem too unrealistic when large groups of scientists begin to rally behind the cause. Ideas are great, but what to do with all this information, besides publish it and hope it

reaches the right ear? BP itself isn’t breaking any ground when it

comes to searching for solutions: They

just opened a hotline

for taking your ideas–yes, you have to pick up a phone.

No matter, media outlets large and small have engaged readers in

one massive group-think-outside-the-box exercise. We’ve got our own channel

of suggestions open, and received ideas ranging from blocking

the oil well like an artery to oil-eating

microbes. We know why an open-ideation session between creatives can pull out new concepts

that the military management may have missed. The value of crowdsourcing for a disaster like this could arguably be highly impactful, but we’ve yet to have our shiny new technological tools tested for such a challenge.

Could an American Idol-style text-your-best-idea really work?

A company that specializes in crowdsourcing named InnoCentive thinks so. It has added the oil spill as its latest Ideation Challenge. Located on their competition-like site, over 200,000 registered “solvers” can contribute solutions and potentially win up to $1,000,000 if their ideas get picked (but most prizes are in the $10,000 to $20,000 range). InnoCentive also has experience with oil spills: A previous challenge worked with the Oil Spill Recovery Institute to stop a spill in Cordova, Alaska. Solver John Davis won $20,000 by applying what he already knew from the cement industry. I see this public display of aid in the form of “solving” as a new way for people to show their support for a cause–but by tossing up productive ideas instead of carrying signs to city hall. InnoCentive has all the key attributes–an empassioned community and a good track record–and ideas are flowing in.