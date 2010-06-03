Social Network Interview with Loic Le Meur

Interviewed here is noted social media entrepreneur Loic Le Meur, Founder and CEO of social application Seesmic and the number one Internet conference, LeWeb. Loic spoke this May to the Social Media Club Miami, discussing his career and launch of Seesmic Desktop.

Please meet writer Carl Hildebrand,

a South Florida Realtor focused on sustainable new builds and retrofits. Outside of real estate, Carl

writes for local and national media outlets about technology, art, and design

trends and brings those people together for his Miami Pecha Kucha Nights. (www.pecha-kucha.org/cities/miami) Here Carl interviews Loic:

Social Media Club South

Florida is one of 92 active Social Media Club Chapters in nine countries with

65 in the process of becoming. The organization started March 2006 with the

purpose of sharing best practices, establishing ethics and standards, and

promoting media literacy around the emerging area of Social Media. (http://socialmediaclubsf.org)

Recently Loic and I spoke

over the phone after his South Florida Media Club presentation. He was in

town speaking at the Les Conseillers de Commerce Exterieur de la France (CCEF),

a large French business conference with over 400 participants, when he took

time out to talk. (http://www.consulfrance-miami.org/spip.php?article1409) Here are a few thoughts captured on the run:

Seesmic is a French

software company based in San Francisco that makes the most of popular social

software applications like Twitter and Facebook by allowing users to share and

receive text, link, photo, and video feedbacks from up to 50 social networks

all on one screen.

Loic explained that now

more than ever companies (and people) have to manage their brand. Seesmic

Desktop easily does this by tracking what people are saying in a single or

multi-column format, which allows users to quickly respond, stay engaged, and

strengthen their community. You could think of the application as a

single or multi-stream (depending on how the user organizes) “Le Mans” of

information.

“Seesmic, like all

companies,” says Loic, “started with a mission to help and inspire others

because that sets the foundation to creating trust with their

customers/fans. Brand reach is difficult and a long-term strategy needs

to be in place.” His investors like Ebay agree.How many fans, how to

connect and how often are frequently asked questions. “1,000 fans are enough

and they cannot be purchased! The number of friends, fans, or followers is by

no means a good measure of success either. Twitter will not work with brands

that are not willing to give in some way—be it creative content, inspirational

contests, unique promotions, loyalty rewards, and most importantly

feedback—on their network. A successful brand will track tweets 24

hours a day and invest where the brand’s fans are and in what they are

interested in.” Loic is committed to serving his constituency and moved Seesmic

from France to San Francisco, coordinating working hours to fit two time zones.