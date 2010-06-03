Social Network Interview with Loic Le Meur

Interviewed here is noted social media entrepreneur Loic Le Meur, Founder and CEO of social
application Seesmic and the number one Internet conference, LeWeb. Loic spoke
this May to the Social Media Club Miami, discussing his career and launch of
Seesmic Desktop.
Please meet writer Carl Hildebrand,
a South Florida Realtor focused on sustainable new builds and retrofits. Outside of real estate, Carl
writes for local and national media outlets about technology, art, and design
trends and brings those people together for his Miami Pecha Kucha Nights. (www.pecha-kucha.org/cities/miami) Here Carl interviews Loic:
Social Media Club South
Florida is one of 92 active Social Media Club Chapters in nine countries with
65 in the process of becoming. The organization started March 2006 with the
purpose of sharing best practices, establishing ethics and standards, and
promoting media literacy around the emerging area of Social Media. (http://socialmediaclubsf.org)
Recently Loic and I spoke
over the phone after his South Florida Media Club presentation. He was in
town speaking at the Les Conseillers de Commerce Exterieur de la France (CCEF),
a large French business conference with over 400 participants, when he took
time out to talk. (http://www.consulfrance-miami.org/spip.php?article1409) Here are a few thoughts captured on the run:
Seesmic is a French
software company based in San Francisco that makes the most of popular social
software applications like Twitter and Facebook by allowing users to share and
receive text, link, photo, and video feedbacks from up to 50 social networks
all on one screen.
Loic explained that now
more than ever companies (and people) have to manage their brand. Seesmic
Desktop easily does this by tracking what people are saying in a single or
multi-column format, which allows users to quickly respond, stay engaged, and
strengthen their community. You could think of the application as a
single or multi-stream (depending on how the user organizes) “Le Mans” of
information.
“Seesmic, like all
companies,” says Loic, “started with a mission to help and inspire others
because that sets the foundation to creating trust with their
customers/fans. Brand reach is difficult and a long-term strategy needs
to be in place.” His investors like Ebay agree.How many fans, how to
connect and how often are frequently asked questions. “1,000 fans are enough
and they cannot be purchased! The number of friends, fans, or followers is by
no means a good measure of success either. Twitter will not work with brands
that are not willing to give in some way—be it creative content, inspirational
contests, unique promotions, loyalty rewards, and most importantly
feedback—on their network. A successful brand will track tweets 24
hours a day and invest where the brand’s fans are and in what they are
interested in.” Loic is committed to serving his constituency and moved Seesmic
from France to San Francisco, coordinating working hours to fit two time zones.
Social media has brought
new rules and approaches to corporate communications. Content can no
longer read like a press release, nor be developed in short, targeted campaigns
that don’t naturally and authentically build community around passion content
or topic over time. Because of this, Loic challenges the need for
corporate websites at all… By 2015, mobile is expected to take over
desktop. Staying ahead of the curve and covering all the communication
bases requires Seesmic’s sizeable team of developers to tirelessly translate
code for the Internet, iPhone, Blackberry, and Android.
Recently, Business Week
Magazine named Loic one of The 25 Most Influential People on the Web. The World
Economic Forum also named Loic “Young Global Leader.” He advises the World
Economic Forum as well as covers the Annual Summit every year in Davos. When asked to consider his
most successful achievement to date, he said, “My seventeen-year marriage and
three boys.”
