Ford Is Giving Away 5,000 EV Charging Stations – There’s Just One Catch

Here’s one easy way to encourage consumers to adopt electric vehicles: offer them free in-home vehicle charging stations. The auto giant Ford

announced a partnership with Coulomb Technologies this week to provide nearly 5,000 free ChargePoint Networked Charging Stations to individual customers and public locations.

There’s just one catch, of course. Customers can only get the free in-home station if they buy the Ford Transit Connect EV, expected to roll out later this year. And only customers in 9 designated markets–Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Sacramento, the San

Jose/San Francisco Bay Area, Redmond, Wash., and Washington, D.C–are eligible for the offer. Approximately 2,000 customers will receive in-home charging stations, while 2,600 stations will be set up in public locations. Public stations don’t require the purchase of an EV.

Ford and Coulomb’s $37 million project is made possible in part thanks to the DOE’s Transportation Electrification Initiative, which provided a $15 million grant for the ChargePoint program. The other $22 million come from other sources, according to Ford.

Want to apply for a free ChargePoint station? Check out Coulomb’s ChargePoint America site here. If you’re not planning on buying a Transit Connect van, don’t fret–Coulomb is offering similar programs for the Chevy Volt, Ford Focus Electric, and smart fortwo electric drive.