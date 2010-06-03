Chew and Review, Toast and Post

I recently read an article in the Boston Globe that talked about how diners are dishing up reviews left and right on matters related to service, quality and the total experience at restaurants and hotels across the globe. These reviews are having a profound impact or revenues. I can personally attest the impact these reviews have on buying decisions. While planning our summer trip to Europe this year, we quickly dismissed countless accommodations because of poor reviews posted by recent travelers. While at the same time, we gladly spent more Euros for places that received consistently good reviews.

We live in a world where

information is available 24/7. Everyone’s opinion matters! If you are in

business, you can’t afford to be complacent. Yet many organizations are resting

on what used to be their good reputations.

I recently spoke with an

owner of a small chain of boutique hotels and restaurants. He described his

frustration of receiving negative reviews for one of his properties on

TripAdvisor.com. Actually he was angry with himself. You see, he decided to

keep his poorly performing general manager in place because high season was

just about to end. He later shared with me that in retrospect this was a huge

mistake. The reviewers were correct when they commented about the decline in

quality at this establishment. The property was being poorly managed and as a

result, the employees were de-motivated. Service levels plummeted and

disappointed guests used their fingers to alert other travelers of the

conditions at this destination resort. The reviews will remain on

TripAdvisor.com until the end of time, even though this manager has now been

replaced and the owner is working hard to regain the trust of travelers.

I ask you to consider the

following:

How many people do you have

on staff that you know should no longer be with you? One is too many. Take

action and replace this person, even if you have to do his or her job until a

suitable replacement is found.

What are you going to do to

re-engage your workforce so they re-engage with your customers? Please don’t

tell me you are thinking about rolling out a program in December when funds are

available again. Come December, you may no longer have a reputation to manage.

Is the economy the real

reason you are struggling or are you using it as an excuse? It’s tough out

there right now. However, there are companies that are doing well in spite of

the economy. What else are you prepared to do in order to succeed?