Work/Life: The Summer of Ugh

Forty-odd years ago people were writing about something called The Summer of Love. I predict this is the year anyone who has to travel aloft on business will be writing instead about The Summer of Ugh. Meaning be prepared for screaming babies and inept fliers.

I don’t imagine too many ‘people in motion’ will be humming many bars of “San Francisco” after reading about the looming “combination of crowded flights, high fares, and labor disruptions” that business travel writer Jane L. Levere describes in her New York Times story outlining what lies ahead.

Oh joy! you are probably saying right about now. Me too.

Factor in a sudden resurgence of leisure passenger traffic in the face of several years of draconian route cutbacks and it’s a no-brainer that this summer is gonna be tough. The airlines are still struggling: still reducing capacity; still cutting headcount; still slashing flights. The new tarmac rule that has just taken effect has its heart in the right place, but will also precipitate flight cancellations. Contributing to this summer of disruption is Eyjafjallajokull, Iceland’s wildly incontinent volcano. Levere quotes several experts who predict all of this will merge in a perfect business travel storm. Translated, it means more middle seats, fewer or no upgrades, extra delays, and an abundance of sardine-like sojourns.

What else might a road warrior expect?

First, you and I don’t have the passenger train option we once had — not even the route options that existed during the Summer of Love. Just as the airlines have collapsed their route structures, so have the railroads. Actually, railroad, singular. We have Amtrak and that’s it, apart from a few regional commuter rail lines. But as to long-distance options for switching from the plane to the train, there isn’t much. And what’s there faces challenges both in capacity and reach. Amtrak has a tremendous chance to step up to the plate, build capacity, improve service, and retain customer loyalty. Let’s see how well Amtrak capitalizes on this golden opportunity.

Second, we will experience a lot of loosely supervised children reappearing on the business travel scene, if not pounding on our seatbacks. Now, I realize that some will take this personally, but here’s the truth: standards of behavior that once prevailed for children continue to recede into distant memory. Parents seem less able or willing to police their little airborne angels. Unfortunately, while parents and children are indeed going on vacation together, the code of conduct for visitors to the stratosphere is not quite the same as when inside the family car. Be forewarned that should you forget your noise-cancelling headphones, you will be truly sorry. And don’t worry about that Italian silk tie or scarf you planned on showing off at your customer presentation — that stain isn’t disappearing anytime soon.