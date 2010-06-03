Wanna Lead? Learn How To Apologize

After being caught in a series of statements that allowed

and encouraged people to believe he served in Vietnam, even though he honorably

served in the Marine Corps Reserves during that time, Connecticut Attorney

General and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Richard Blumenthal is understandably embarrassed. Yet, he has not been

able to offer a heartfelt apology for his transgressions. Instead, he (or

possibly, a member of his staff) emailed one to the Hartford Courant after a week

or so had already passed and after being publicly asked by the paper whether it

would be forthcoming. (Connecticut is my state.)

This was not very satisfying. While the right words and active voice were used – “I’ve made mistakes and

I’m sorry. I truly regret offending anyone” – because it was written

instead of spoken, the impact was greatly diminished. As I tell my clients all

the time, writing and speaking are different. In writing, the meaning is in the

words on the page. It is received and processed through the brain’s visual

centers and further parsed for definition and syntax. There are no channels in

writing for the myriad nonverbal cues inherent in speaking.

On the other hand, speaking is received and processed

through the brain’s auditory centers, areas that discern meaning primarily from

the way something sounds. We make split second evaluations based on pitch and

volume, among other factors. And, if we are watching someone speak, we have the

added benefit of observing body language, sometimes obvious, but just as often barely perceptible flicks of an

eyebrow, the twitch of a mouth, etc., that help us answer the ultimate

question: Do I trust that person?

By handling it the way he did, Mr. Blumenthal prevented the

public from seeing if there was any pain in his face, if his eyes were

downcast, shoulders a bit slumped, if he looked

sorry or ashamed. In addition, by using the inherent distance writing affords, he ironically missed another opportunity to show courage, exacerbating the disconnect between Blumenthal, the upstanding, values-driven Attorney General and Blumenthal, the fibber, as well as widen the chasm with the public.

Apologizing well, authentically and from the heart is hard and should be. People want to forgive, but they need to be let in for it to work.

To offer a heartfelt apology, one that is believable, takes a certain amount of self-reflection. You need to be able to look at yourself and figure out why you did it, whatever “it” is. The ability to reflect, unfortunately, is not something we are necessarily taught as we grow up and is not encouraged in our society. I still don’t feel that Mr. Blumenthal believes he did anything wrong and that is itself, wrong.