Holy Ship! Marc Newson Designs 1960s-Inspired Power Boat

Marc Newson, the Aussie king of high design, has turned his hand to

the high seas, with a new luxury powerboat for the Italian company Riva. The vessel looks strangely anachronistic,

with a fake mahogany deck and loud turquoise accents harking back to

the days of Frankie and Dee Dee — all of which can be had for a

decidedly un-’60s price: $1.5 million.

What recession?

The

mini-yacht’ll be sold in limited edition through New York’s Gagosian Gallery

this fall. It’s a clever business tactic. The gallery caters to clients

who know from good design (Si Newhouse, David Geffen, and Charles

Saatchi, to name a few) and also happen to have more money than God.

Naturally, the press release has a quote from Larry Gagosian, in which

he calls Newson’s design “a brilliant blend of form and function,

looking back to La Dolce Vita of the 1950s and 1960s and forward to

the latest trends in nautical design.” (He says La Dolce Vita, we say Beach Blanket Bingo.) Not in the press release, but almost certain to have passed through his lips: “$$$$$$$$$.”



Newson’s

intent was to capture and update the glamour of Riva’s mid-century

boats (the Alfa Romeos of the sea, for those of us who don’t subscribe

to Departures). “I wanted the boat to look timeless, very, very

slick, very much understated and very, very cool,” Newson says in

prepared press remarks. The new model has a sleek Micarta deck (the

fake wood) and instead of traditional chrome, hooks and handles are

made of anodized aluminum. The old boats probably didn’t have screens,

either.



Who isn’t designing a sea vessel nowadays? Luxury

yachts are to the rich what bad perfume is to starlets — a vanity

project designers are only too happy to enable under the guise of good

taste. Last year, we brought you news of Lord Norman Foster’s

weird super-yacht venture, which tried to circumvent the whole

rich-people-hemorrhaging-money-with-which-to-buy-expensive-playthings

thing by offering time shares. Wonder how that turned out. We also told

you about Jeff Koons designing a yacht for art collector Dakis Joannou

(who, of course, collects Koons’s work) inspired by dazzle camouflage.

And Philippe Starck produced a vessel for a Russian billionaire that

looks like a submarine warship and includes a “nookie room,” complete

with a round bed and padded walls. Uh, classy? Newson’s

boat is downright tame by comparison.