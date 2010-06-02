Can Coda’s All-Electric Sedan Compete?

California-based EV startup Coda Automotive has a tough job ahead. Even though the company recently closed a third round of financing with $125 million in investments, Coda still has to convince consumers to buy its upcoming all-electric 2010 Coda Sedan. And who’s going to spend upwards of $30,000 on an EV from a no-name company when they could buy a similarly priced vehicle from a familiar brand like Nissan, which is releasing the all-electric Leaf in the coming months?

Coda makes its pitch to potential customers in the three minute video below (via VentureBeat) in which they tout features such as a six hour battery charge, a “100 plus” mile range, zero-emissions, and other technical details.

We’re skeptical of the company’s goal to sell 14,000 vehicles by the end of 2011, but the Nissan Leaf recently sold out for the year, with 19,000 preorders. There is clearly a market waiting to pounce on this stuff–whether Coda can reach it depends on its marketing tactics.