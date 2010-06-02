Aeron Chair Apprentice Invents a New Crutch

When Jeff Weber suffered an injury to his left foot five years ago, he was given a set of standard crutches from the hospital. But the crutches were uncomfortable and seemed to only add ergonomic insult to the original injury: Weber’s hands chaffed and his wrists ached because of poorly designed, badly placed grips. “All in all, it was a pretty awful experience,” he recalls.

Weber is a seating designer by trade, and apprenticed to Bill Stumpf, a legendary pioneer of ergonomic design and co-creator of the famed Aeron chair for Herman Miller; later, the two created the Aeron’s heir, the Embody. It’s no surprise that Weber set his sights on crutches, which account for $320 million annual sales on 10 million units in the U.S. alone.

He started working out sketches and eventually took them back to his Minneapolis studio to create prototypes. “It was just an experiment, an exploration,” he explains. But aside from a few high-end examples, Weber couldn’t find anyone who had redone the standard crutch that was both well-designed and affordable to the masses.

It wouldn’t be the first time the medical products industry has gotten a design face-lift. During World War II, Ray and Charles Eames designed leg splints and stretchers using their new process of molding plywood. For years there wasn’t much incentive for institutions to upgrade equipment, such as wheelchairs, and patients basically made do with what they were given. But recently there’s been some renewed interest in the industry. For example, in just the last year, OXO, known for its kitchen gadgets with ergonomic grips, redesigned the common syringe.