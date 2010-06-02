Bakersfield is located in the southernmost Kern County, California, USA. This city has earned a reputation as one of the largest cities in the states and hailed as the fastest growing regions in the nation. This is also known as the most important agricultural center. It is estimated Nike Air Max shoes that the city population was around 333 719 in 2009. The city’s economy largely depends on agriculture, along with oil and refining.

This site was originally inhabited by the handful of families in the year 1858.They arrived, trekking from El Paso to pursue sites home.This Tejon place was named after one of the first settlers, Colonel Thomas Baker. The city was officially launched in the year 1869.It first incorporated in 1873 and became capital of the county in the same year. Later, the city decided not to remain incorporated. But in 1898, he joined again.